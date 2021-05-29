Transfer blow for Chelsea as target reaches agreement in principle with European heavyweights

Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi has an agreement in principle with PSG over a move from Inter Milan, according to RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Hakimi, formerly of Real Madrid, enjoyed a superb campaign with Inter Milan. The right-wing-back was one of their star players as they ended a decade long wait for a scudetto.

However, with Antonio Conte’s departure from the club, his future at the San Siro has become uncertain. Conte was the man who brought him to the club and who he thrived under.

If RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi is to be believed, Hakimi could be set to jump ship, having reached a verbal agreement with PSG over a summer switch.

Comme annoncé hier, les négociations avancent bien entre le #PSG et l’Inter Milan. Les 2 clubs sont proches d’un accord. Le PSG dispose d’un accord de principe de Hakimi ! Hakimi est convaincu par le projet parisien.

Le 3 eme club intéressé par le joueur c’est #Chelsea ! https://t.co/3tXhlRLvjf — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) May 29, 2021

READ MORE: Real Madrid ready to offer £60M for Chelsea star in the summer window

For those who don’t speak French, Bouhafsi claims that Hakimi has given the go-ahead to a move to the Parc des Princes, with PSG and Inter nearing an agreement to sign off on the transfer.

It’s also mentioned that Chelsea are interested in signing the 22-year-old, who would fit like a glove into Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-3 system, but the Blues look set to miss out on signing him.

With Hakimi establishing himself as a star at Inter, and earning himself a move to another European heavyweight, Florentino Perez must be sat in his office at the Bernabeu feeling a little silly.

Zinedine Zidane was forced to field the unnatural Lucas Vazquez at right-back frequently last term – while he could have had Hakimi playing there instead.