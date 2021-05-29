Menu

‘Completely robbed’ – These Arsenal fans contest their own talent winning prestigious award over fellow in-form teammate

The first thought of some Arsenal fans after Joe Willock was honoured with the prestigious Premier League Player of the Month award was that another one of their stars was actually ‘robbed’ of the prize.

21-year-old Willock was named the winner after four goals in four top-flight appearances for loan club Newcastle in the month of May.

Pepe on the other hand contributed five goals for the Gunners from just three starts, having been limited to a cameo in their first Premier League tie of May and even being left an unused substitute vs Chelsea.

It’s certainly bizarre to see the fans arguing against another one of their own in-form players, it’s pretty unusual and perhaps the case they’re making is actually flawed.

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to their talent’s impressive feat:

Willock, who moved out to Newcastle for some much-needed regular first-team football in January, scored in every one of his last seven top-flight outings whilst Pepe was only red-hot in May.

Of course the award is for the ‘Player of the Month’, with ‘month’ being the operative word, but perhaps the Premier League felt they couldn’t look past the continuation of Willock’s fine run of form.

Really, it should be seen as a happy moment for Arsenal either way, their two players were arguably the only two realistic winners of the honour – and one’s been named so, they shouldn’t be unhappy at all.

