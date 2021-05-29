The first thought of some Arsenal fans after Joe Willock was honoured with the prestigious Premier League Player of the Month award was that another one of their stars was actually ‘robbed’ of the prize.

21-year-old Willock was named the winner after four goals in four top-flight appearances for loan club Newcastle in the month of May.

Pepe on the other hand contributed five goals for the Gunners from just three starts, having been limited to a cameo in their first Premier League tie of May and even being left an unused substitute vs Chelsea.

It’s certainly bizarre to see the fans arguing against another one of their own in-form players, it’s pretty unusual and perhaps the case they’re making is actually flawed.

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to their talent’s impressive feat:

Pépé completely robbed. — IG: @afcroyalty (@afcroyalty) May 29, 2021

Should’ve been Pépé but congrats Joe — JJ™? (@afcjeedz) May 29, 2021

pepe robbed tbh — ? (@_akafc) May 29, 2021

Pepe robbed — Daniel (@_danielbarratt_) May 29, 2021

Pepe has been robbed. Willock played 4 games and had 4 goals, while Pepe had 4 starts with 5 goals. — Dat_Edo_Pikin™? ~ ??c??1? ? (@Call_Me_Daniels) May 29, 2021

It’s called player of the ‘month’ and I’m pretty sure Pepe has more goals in fewer matches than willock in that month — S (@HoussemAouarSZN) May 29, 2021

No Arsenal player won POTM the entire season. He wouldn’t have won it if he wasn’t playing for NewCastle. The last player to win it was Aubameyang, Sept 2019.

Saliba who was never given a chance also won similar in Lique1. It’s either the coach isn’t managing the players or somtn — ??See-Diffrently? (@UK_Bernard) May 29, 2021

Willock, who moved out to Newcastle for some much-needed regular first-team football in January, scored in every one of his last seven top-flight outings whilst Pepe was only red-hot in May.

Of course the award is for the ‘Player of the Month’, with ‘month’ being the operative word, but perhaps the Premier League felt they couldn’t look past the continuation of Willock’s fine run of form.

Really, it should be seen as a happy moment for Arsenal either way, their two players were arguably the only two realistic winners of the honour – and one’s been named so, they shouldn’t be unhappy at all.