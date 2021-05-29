David Beckham’s Inter Miami handed down a record fine following MLS’ investigation of Blaise Matuidi transfer

Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer co-owned by David Beckham, has been handed down sanctions due to the transfer of Blaise Matuidi and his payments during the 2020 season.

After having Gonzalo Higuaín, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Matías Pellegrini as franchise players. The South Florida-based club added World Cup champion Blaise Matuidi, which raised suspicions.

Following an investigation, MLS salary budget breeches into Matuidi’s transfer. As a result, the league announced a record $2-million fine to Inter Miami. The punishment for Beckham’s club didn’t stop there.

Inter Miami received punishment for having undisclosed agreements that led to the underreporting of wages for Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Nicolas Figal, and Julian Carranza.

Beckham’s partner on the ownership side, Jorge Mas, was fined US$250,000. Meanwhile, former Inter Miami club chief, Paul McDonough, has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021 and 2022 MLS seasons.

Finally, Inter Miami will see a reduction in its allocation money by US$2,271,250 for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons. During its investigation, the league found that none of the South Florida-based club’s owners or players were guilty of wrongdoing.