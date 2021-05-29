La Liga star confirms that he’ll be playing for Barcelona next season

Anyone who used to manage Italian sides in Football Manager will be well versed in clubs co-owning players, but it was largely outlawed and you don’t really see it these days.

The situation with Brazilian wing-back Emerson was close to that as he was initially signed to play for Real Betis, but it was always understood that he would eventually move on to the Nou Camp.

A report from Goal has looked at the details a bit closer and it appears that Barcelona essentially have an option to buy him for €9m, but it wasn’t an obligation so it wasn’t completely clear where he would be playing his football next season.

Sergi Roberto is seen as the main alternative to Sergino Dest in terms of being an attacking right-back but he’s a midfielder playing out of position, and it does mean there’s room for an experienced La Liga player to come in and challenge for that role.

It now looks like he will be at Barca next season, as a report from El Desmarque has quoted the player as saying that Barca have contacted him and he will be playing for them next season.

He’s still only 22 and he now has over 70 La Liga games under his belt so it looks like good business if that buy-out fee is correct, but it does look like Barca fans can expect to see him next season.