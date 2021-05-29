Menu

Man City defender Zinchenko slaughtered for horror defending in build-up to Havertz opener

Manchester City face a tough task to find an equaliser and turn the tide in their favour against a Chelsea side that has been largely dominant in the Champions League final so far.

Oleksandr Zinchenko inspired the tweet equivalent of facepalms across the Twittersphere, with Citizens’ fans and neutrals alike panning the 24-year-old for his defending against Kai Havertz.

Chasing a long through ball, the Ukrainian failed to keep to the right side of the advancing Blues star who outstripped him for pace before rounding Ederson in the 18-yard-box to slot away the first goal of the night.

In defence of the fullback, the player had been left to fend for himself with City’s centre-halves having pushed up toward the halfway line, though one might imagine that Pep Guardiola might have had a few words to spare for the No.11’s seemingly lacklustre effort.

The Spaniard’s men are far from being out of the tie in question, though a slight tactical tweak may be required to get his side back in the game.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

