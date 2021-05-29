Man City defender Zinchenko slaughtered for horror defending in build-up to Havertz opener

Manchester City face a tough task to find an equaliser and turn the tide in their favour against a Chelsea side that has been largely dominant in the Champions League final so far.

Oleksandr Zinchenko inspired the tweet equivalent of facepalms across the Twittersphere, with Citizens’ fans and neutrals alike panning the 24-year-old for his defending against Kai Havertz.

Chasing a long through ball, the Ukrainian failed to keep to the right side of the advancing Blues star who outstripped him for pace before rounding Ederson in the 18-yard-box to slot away the first goal of the night.

READ MORE: Video: Rudiger pulls off incredible last-gasp block against Foden to keep Chelsea v Man City score level

In defence of the fullback, the player had been left to fend for himself with City’s centre-halves having pushed up toward the halfway line, though one might imagine that Pep Guardiola might have had a few words to spare for the No.11’s seemingly lacklustre effort.

The Spaniard’s men are far from being out of the tie in question, though a slight tactical tweak may be required to get his side back in the game.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

What about Zinchenko's lazy defending? — Sergio Kun 47 (@ameengoni) May 29, 2021

Glad Rio picked up on it, that defending from Zinchenko was absolutely tragic I'd be fuming if I was a City fan — David Nóbrega (@DavidMNobrega) May 29, 2021

When going forward City have been the much better side. Sadly, their full backs are allowing far too much room in behind. Zinchenko and Walker have been awful, absolutely awful. I genuinely think they need to take Gundogan off and bring on Rodri or go 3 atb — Witt (@ManLikeKTierney) May 29, 2021