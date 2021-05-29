Menu

Talks ongoing: Marseille edging closer to signing Arsenal youngster

Marseille are making progress in their efforts to sign midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal, according to Foot Mercato.

Guendouzi, who had an admirer in former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, clearly didn’t get off on the right foot with Mikel Arteta.

Where he was previously regarded as an important figure for the Gunners in midfield, one for the future, he has now been shunned.

After a season on loan with Hertha Berlin, it looks as though he could leave Arsenal permanently, with Marseille in talks to sign him.

Matteo Guendouzi in action for Hertha Berlin

Foot Mercato report that to be the case, while adding that the Ligue 1 giants have made progress in their attempts to prise him away from the Emirates.

The report claims that Marseille, who have already been in contact with both Arsenal and Guendouzi’s entourage, are confident of getting the deal done.

The proposed deal, as per Foot Mercato, is a straight transfer, with there being no intention to loan him. Guendouzi would move to Marseille permanently.

Only time will tell if allowing Guendouzi to depart is a fumble from manager Arteta, but for the player himself, Marseille looks to be the ideal next step for him.

