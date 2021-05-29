“My Bae” – Former Chelsea legend pays tribute to heroic performance from N’Golo Kante vs Man City

Football is so tribal that it’s hard to find players that are respected by everyone, but it’s pretty difficult to find any rational human being who doesn’t have a soft spot for N’Golo Kante, even if you can’t really stand Chelsea.

He was outstanding in the win over Man City tonight in all phases of the game, and he was one of the key reasons for the victory.

Whether it was coming up with an outstanding slide tackle on the edge of his own box, winning back possession in midfield or even rising above the defence at the back post to get a header in on goal, he was everywhere and he’s rightly taking a lot of praise for the way he played.

His performance wasn’t lost on Cesc Fabregas either, and this just about sums it up:

Ngolinho, my bae ?? — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 29, 2021

He’s just so reliable on the big occasion, and you can be sure there will be Chelsea fans around the globe toasting that performance from him tonight.