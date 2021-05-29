Real Madrid ready to offer £60M for Chelsea star in the summer window

Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer, according to Don Balon.

Kante is widely regarded as one of the finest midfield players in the world, and has been for some time now.

His tireless energy, accompanied with his productive ball-carrying and distribution put him in a league of his own.

An absolute superstar for Chelsea and France, it’s no surprise to hear that, as per Don Balon, Real Madrid are keen.

Don Balon report that Kante, who ran Real Madrid’s midfield ragged in the Champions League semi-finals, has emerged as a target for Florentino Perez.

It’s claimed that Perez is ready to test Chelsea’s resolve with a €70M (£60M) bid for the World Cup winner this summer.

On paper, £60M for a 30-year-old who’s experienced a sharp increase in injury frequency over the past two seasons is good business.

However, Kante is one of a kind and Chelsea would find it nigh on impossible to find a suitable replacement.

It’s hard to imagine Thomas Tuchel being prepared to part with him, no matter how much Real Madrid offer.

