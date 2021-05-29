Report claims Chelsea will look to secure two vital contract extensions after the Champions League Final

The aftermath of the Champions League final always comes with a strange feeling, as it does mark the end of the domestic season so thoughts immediately turn to next year.

Thomas Tuchel may be in danger of creating a reputation for overseeing a Chelsea side that can’t get it done when it matters most tonight, but the FA Cup Final loss and the stuttering end to the Premier League season will be forgotten with a victory tonight.

There’s also no doubt that he’s improved this team and he’s achieved a lot when they don’t have a consistent goal threat, while they do look more solid at the back and you can see the experience and quality of Thiago Silva in this side.

The Brazilian defender is getting older so he may only have one year left at this level, but it’s important for Chelsea to tie he and Tuchel down and that appears to be the plan this summer:

After the UCL final… #uclfinal Fernandinho will discuss with Manchester City to extend his contract until June 2022. ?? #MCFC Chelsea will trigger the option to extend Thiago Silva’s contract for one more season – and will start contract talks with Thomas Tuchel too. ? #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021

Showing faith in the manager should also help to attract some big signings in the summer so extending Tuchel’s deal will lay the groundwork for that, but it will be interesting to see if these plans are altered if everything doesn’t go to plan tonight.