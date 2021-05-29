Solskjaer heads to Man United training ground after two hours post-Gdansk sleep to plan for next season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slept for two hours after flying back from the Europa League final before returning to the Man United training ground, writes Andy Mitten for SCMP.

Solskjaer, who was hoping to win his first piece of silverware since taking charge of Man United, instead saw his side defeated by Villarreal in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Though, as manager of Man United, there’s no time to sit around and feel sorry for yourself, as next season will be here before you know it and preparations need to be made.

That’s something that Solskjaer is well aware of, as reported by Andy Mitten for SCMP, who writes that the Red Devils boss clocked just two hours sleep after returning home from Gdansk.

After a short nap, he headed to the Man United training ground, where he met with assistant manager Mike Phelan and drew up plans for the 2021/22 campaign.

Mitten writes for SCMP that Solskjaer spoke with Man United football director John Murtough about the changes he is hoping will be made ahead of next season to make it a successful one.

Of course, the specifics of the conversation are not known, but you have to imagine that transfers were discussed in great detail. This is likely to be a busy summer for Man United.

No Man United fan could ever accuse Solskjaer of not caring or question his commitment to the cause. His will to win at Old Trafford will eventually see him do it, if he gets the required backing this summer.

