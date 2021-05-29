Talks held: Real Madrid close in on a key appointment which could result in Kylian Mbappe transfer

We all know Real Madrid as one of the best teams in the world, but until Zinedine Zidane came along everything was pretty chaotic behind the scenes.

They would regularly sign some of the biggest stars in world football without really caring how they would fit in, while managers would come and go if they didn’t manage to win everything in the season.

Zidane has stuck around during two solid spells that have given them a sense of structure and a long-term approach for a while, so they do need to find a way of keeping that going when he leaves this summer.

An obvious way of doing that is to have a Sporting Director who will oversee a consistent approach to transfers, and Goal have reported that talks have been held with Luis Campos and his appointment appears to be close.

He’s a hugely respected figure in European football who’s worked with a lot of great clubs, but it’s pointed out that he is close to Kylian Mbappe after their time at Monaco and it’s thought that bringing in Campos will help them to secure the transfer of the PSG star.

They do need to go through a rebuilding process with several ageing players in the squad and signing someone like Mbappe could be an immediate game-changer, so bringing in Campos certainly won’t hurt their chances of getting the deal over the line.