“This guy has to go” – These Chelsea fans want star to be sold after performance vs Man City

We tend to see strikers who pass up chance after chance being turned into scapegoats by the fans, but Timo Werner is such an interesting case at Chelsea.

The vast majority of fans and neutrals want to like him because his effort and attitude is just perfect, but he just lacks some confidence and composure in front of goal and it’s really hurting Thomas Tuchel’s side just now.

There was a huge chance for redemption in the Champions League final tonight against Man City, while there may also have been hopes from the fans that their encouragement and support would help him recover that form.

Unfortunately, the start to the game has brought more of the same as he fluffed a great chance with an air shot before failing to trouble Ederson with another opening shortly afterwards.

His effort is never in doubt, but you can see that these Chelsea fans want him to be sold in the summer:

You know this will probably end up with him scoring a scuffed winner and becoming a true cult-hero, but the position still needs to be upgraded next season.

