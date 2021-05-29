“This guy has to go” – These Chelsea fans want star to be sold after performance vs Man City

We tend to see strikers who pass up chance after chance being turned into scapegoats by the fans, but Timo Werner is such an interesting case at Chelsea.

The vast majority of fans and neutrals want to like him because his effort and attitude is just perfect, but he just lacks some confidence and composure in front of goal and it’s really hurting Thomas Tuchel’s side just now.

There was a huge chance for redemption in the Champions League final tonight against Man City, while there may also have been hopes from the fans that their encouragement and support would help him recover that form.

Unfortunately, the start to the game has brought more of the same as he fluffed a great chance with an air shot before failing to trouble Ederson with another opening shortly afterwards.

His effort is never in doubt, but you can see that these Chelsea fans want him to be sold in the summer:

How can you be content with werner man, this guy has to go — Azi (@CFCAziKN) May 29, 2021

Arrrggghhh! Werner has GOT to go!! He couldn’t score if my MOTHER was the goalie! ?#ChampionsLeagueFinal #ChelseaFC — Maybe We Will Survive This (@mjblanco322) May 29, 2021

Timo Werner has to be scoring that.. A bit unlucky with the miss kick on the first one, but that second one has to go in #UCLFinal #MCICHE — Ned (@neddthomas) May 29, 2021

Werner has got to go man, Chelsea needs to pay whatever Spurs ask for Kane. — ATLAS (@AtlasShishi) May 29, 2021

Werner has to go #cfc — Jim Graham (@jimgraham) May 29, 2021

Werner seriously has to go let’s be honest so much support for this man for this hall of shame performance is utterly disgusting — Rhys??? (@W11Rhys) May 29, 2021

You know this will probably end up with him scoring a scuffed winner and becoming a true cult-hero, but the position still needs to be upgraded next season.