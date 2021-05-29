Video: Azpilicueta makes crucial clearance to preserve Chelsea’s lead in Champions League victory

Cesar Azpilicueta contributed to a defensive masterclass from Thomas Tuchel’s men as Chelsea held on to a 1-0 lead to secure their second Champions League trophy.

The Blues broke the deadlock in the first-half via a brilliant run from Kai Havertz who rounded Ederson on his way to taking first blood in the Champions League final clash at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

In amongst so many vital interceptions and moments in the clash, however, some may have missed the captain’s vital clearance in the second-half to keep the score leaning in favour of the London outfit.

With Ilkay Gundogan lurking in the 18-yard-box and waiting for an inevitable tap-in from Riyad Mahrez’s low cross down the face of the goal, the 31-year-old Spaniard slid to reach the fizzed ball and knock it over his keeper’s bar and out of danger.

It’s an interception that could have easily ended up in his own net but a wonderfully enacted move from Azpilicueta nonetheless, with his side coming up trumps in the end.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport