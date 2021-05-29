Video: Cesar Azpilicueta lifts Chelsea’s second Champions League trophy after Blues defeat Man City

Chelsea saw off Champions League final newcomers Manchester City to secure their second Champions League trophy since 2012.

Thomas Tuchel’s men defeated the Citizens 1-0, courtesy of a first-half effort from summer signing Kai Havertz, in a tie in which the Blues largely dominated.

Pep Guardiola’s men will leave Portugal needing to regroup and go back to the drawing boards as the club extends its wait for a first Champions League trophy win, continuing a tradition of sides failing to win the famous cup in their first appearance in the final.

Emotions were running at a high from both Premier League outfits, with Sergio Aguero in tears at the final whistle and attending City fans distraught.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, by contrast, was understandably jubilant as he shimmied his way toward his fellow Blues teammates before leaping up into the air with the trophy in hand.

Felicidades Chelsea aquí los tenemos levantado la copa por Cesar Azpilicueta su capitán un Navarro levantando la Champions.?????????? pic.twitter.com/iFi11dncMa — Samuel Linares Martínez (@SamuelLinaresM1) May 29, 2021

Pictures below courtesy of Orange