Video: Excellent scenes in Nigeria as Chelsea fans hold a parade ahead of UCL final vs Man City

We all know that football is a global game and the biggest teams will have fans from all around the world, but some of the scenes from the Chelsea fans in Africa are great to watch.

We were already treated by the fans in Ghana after they reached the final as a load of joyous fans took to the streets to celebrate:

My people in Taadi!!!!!

Full force. ??????? pic.twitter.com/J7xP5v6Xx7 — Elorm ?? (@Lormi_) May 5, 2021

It also appears that Thomas Tuchel’s men have a great following in Nigeria, and this video has emerged of a parade ahead of the final as the animals were involved too:

Chelsea fans in Nigeria hold a rally ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/CJpqICFpjc — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 29, 2021

It’s great to see how much the team means to fans from all around the world, and there could be even more of these if they go on to win tonight.