Video: ‘He’s going to be a superstar’ – Azpilicueta interrupts Havertz interview with big prediction for match-winning goalscorer

Chelsea secured their second Champions League title this evening in Portugal courtesy of a late first-half effort from Kai Havertz.

Latching onto an excellently-taken through ball, the No.29 outpaced Oleksandr Zinchenko before rounding Ederson in the 18-yard-box to cooly slot away the opener.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star has earned a lot of plaudits from neutrals and teammates alike since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Stamford Bridge, with Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta the latest to shower the 21-year-old with praise.

Backing the German to become a “superstar” in the future, the Chelsea captain claimed that the midfielder deserved his match-winning goal after a difficult start to the campaign since his move over from the Bundesliga.

If any were in doubt about Havertz’s credentials, however, one might reasonably expect his latest contribution on one of the biggest stages in world football to have changed a few minds.

Cesar Azpilicueta crashing Kai Havertz's interview is priceless ? pic.twitter.com/uuqFGQnPlw — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 29, 2021

Pictures courtesy of DAZN