Video: Kai Havertz keeps his cool to round Ederson and slots Chelsea in front vs Man City

This was expected to be a cagey game, but the reality has been a pulsating affair with constant counter-attacking and some absolutely heroic defending from either side.

City have looked good going forward but Chelsea have had their chances, yet they have fallen to Timo Werner who was wasteful.

It did look like we were headed for half time at 0-0, but Kai Havertz has just picked the perfect moment to score his first UCL goal for Chelsea:

CHELSEA LEAD! ? A superb pass from Mason Mount and Kai Havertz is cool enough to round the keeper and slot the ball home! ?#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/P2auOn6yk7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 29, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

He does get a dose of luck with the way the ball just sits for him to slot it home, but it’s a great run and pass and Chelsea have the lead.