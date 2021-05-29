Menu

Video: Kai Havertz keeps his cool to round Ederson and slots Chelsea in front vs Man City

This was expected to be a cagey game, but the reality has been a pulsating affair with constant counter-attacking and some absolutely heroic defending from either side.

City have looked good going forward but Chelsea have had their chances, yet they have fallen to Timo Werner who was wasteful.

It did look like we were headed for half time at 0-0, but Kai Havertz has just picked the perfect moment to score his first UCL goal for Chelsea:

He does get a dose of luck with the way the ball just sits for him to slot it home, but it’s a great run and pass and Chelsea have the lead.

