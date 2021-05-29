Video: Ice-cool Chelsea star Kai Havertz nets gorgeous backheel during Blues training in Porto

Chelsea star Kai Havertz scored a naughty backheel during training ahead of the Champions League final.

The Blues will tonight be competing with Manchester City in Porto, with the winner being crowned European champions.

For Chelsea, it would be the second time they’ve achieved the feat within a decade, while it’d be the first time Man City have reached the summit of the game in their history.

One man who will be looking to stamp his authority on the contest is Kai Havertz, who made a big-money move to Stamford Bridge in the summer and is yet to really show what he can do.

READ MORE: Big injury boost for Chelsea as two key players are ruled fit to face Man City tomorrow night

Havertz was, though, phenomenal in the second-leg of the last round against Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping and praying he can repeat that performance against City this evening.

The German looks as though he has confidence flowing through his veins ahead of the contest, having been caught on camera beating Kepa Arrizabalaga with an audacious backheel in training.

Man City better watch out…

Kai Havertz with the backheel finish past Kepa ? pic.twitter.com/MQRdOZZooR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 28, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news ahead of the Champions League final