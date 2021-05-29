Video: Kevin De Bruyne reduced to tears as Rudiger challenge forces second-half substitution

Time is slowly running out for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men have entered the final half-hour of their first Champions League final against Chelsea.

The Sky Blues remain a goal down in Portugal and have suffered further heartbreak after playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was forced off the pitch after a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

The Belgian left the turf in tears, with Guardiola needing his side to conjure up an equalising effort without their talismanic midfielder.

READ MORE: Man City defender Zinchenko slaughtered for horror defending in build-up to Havertz opener

Though it’s been something of a relatively quiet evening for the 29-year-old – who has registered 28 goal contributions across all competitions this term – it’s a loss the side can ill afford as they search for their first goal at this stage of the competition.

No doubt Citizens’ fans will be hoping for a moment of magic from another City hero in Sergio Aguero, who has since made his way onto the pitch for what will be his final game in the blue shirt.

Man City's star Kevin De Bruyne leaves the pitch in tears in the #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/4cF7iMaq6G — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 29, 2021

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports