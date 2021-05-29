Menu

Video: Noel Gallagher admits he’s ‘bricking it’ ahead of Man City’s Champions League final clash with Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Manchester City could be set for a famous double, having already secured the Premier League title.

Noel Gallagher admitted that he was “bricking it” in the pre-match buildup to the Champions League final.

The former Oasis lead guitarist joked that he would be heckled by taxi drivers if Pep Guardiola’s men managed to lose the clash with the London outfit.

The feeling of nervousness is one apparently shared by the rock star’s fellow Citizens supporters, with several fans already expressing some concern with the manager’s first-XI selected for the historic meeting.

At the very least it should prove to be an exciting final, with two Premier League sides meeting once again only two years after Liverpool’s sixth Champions League victory in the Spanish capital in 2019.

Certainly, Guardiola’s chosen starting-XI has indicated a certain confidence in a more aggressive approach against Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The Spaniard will no doubt be hoping that it pays off after having lost two successive fixtures against the Blues in recent weeks.

