Video: Timo Werner fluffs two golden opportunities to open scoring in Champions League final

Timo Werner has been maligned this season for wasting some golden opportunities for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The former RB Leipzig star found himself in some brilliant scoring positions for the Blues in the first-half of the club’s third Champions League final, in what is an all-English affair between Chelsea and Manchester City.

In the first instance, the German hotshot received an extremely well-placed pullback from playmaker Kai Havertz, though connected poorly with the ball only a couple of feet outside Ederson’s six-yard box.

The 25-year-old did handle his second chance more confidently, though his effort was far too tame to challenge the City No.1 at his near post.

The good news for Chelsea fans is that the No.11 – who has registered 12 goals this season (across all competitions) – is continuing to get into the right spaces early in the tie, which may bode well down the line.

Tuchel won’t want to see his forward squandering many more opportunities as these, however, if they are to vanquish the Premier League-winners tonight.

#UCLFinal ¡LA TUVO TIMO WERNER! El alemán quedó frente al arco al 14' pero no logró mandarla al fondo. Su disparo tuvo un valor xG de 0??.3??1?? pic.twitter.com/JjUSLyQHKj — xGoalsMX (@xGoalsMX) May 29, 2021

