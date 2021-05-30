“My expectations are clear” – Star reveals transfer plans as Arsenal spell comes to an end

Dani Ceballos has made his plans transfer clear as he comes to the end of his time with Arsenal.

The Spain international has spent the last two years on loan with the Gunners but will now return to Real Madrid this summer ahead of a new challenge.

Ceballos has made it clear he doesn’t want to go out on loan again, so he’s made it perfectly clear that he either wants to get playing time with Real Madrid or move on to a new club permanently.

Speaking to Canal Sur Radio, as translated by the Daily Mail, Ceballos said: “The Premier League is a very attractive league, I was lucky to be able to play in it last season and win the FA Cup, and this second season has helped me to consolidate myself.

“I am very happy because I have learned a lot, I have become a better player, more complete, and I think that, although my chapter has not closed as we would have liked, with another title, I am very happy with the experience.

“It is true that I have a contract with Real Madrid for the next two years and I would not like to go on loan to another club again.

“With the experience of the last two years, I am a player who needs to feel important, I would like to start next year from the beginning and feeling important, but settling down. So, it’s important going forward to know what you want to do.

“I think that a player achieves his maximum level when he is completely happy and for that he has to be 100 per cent focused on his club.

“I am 24-years-old, I am a very young player, with a lot of time still ahead of me, and the truth is that my expectations are clear: to settle in a club, feel important and enjoy football.”

Arsenal fans will surely feel it’s the right decision not to be keeping Ceballos, even if he had his moments of quality in a red and white shirt.

The 24-year-old never quite settled in north London and the club could probably do with making a change in the middle of the park for next season.