Cheeky Chelsea fan takes revenge on pennant-tosser Daniel Amartey after Champions League triumph

One cheeky Chelsea supporter has taken revenge on Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey on behalf of the whole fanbase.

Cast your minds back to the FA Cup final, with Leicester City being victorious and Amartey being filmed throwing the Blues pennant over his shoulder in a fragrant act of disrespect.

The Chelsea supporters, understandably, were not impressed. Several Chelsea players also singled out Amartey during the mass brawl at the end of their 2-1 win over the Foxes a few days after the final.

As if kicking Leicester City out of the top four wasn’t enough revenge from a Chelsea perspective, one fan, @JonnySillitoe, has gone one step further. Have a look through the pictures in the tweet below…

When Amartey joins back up with the Leicester City players for their pre-season campaign, he’ll be greeted with a ‘Chelsea, Champions of Europe’ pennant. A constant reminder of his foolishness.

The Chelsea players will have been even more driven to finish in the top four ahead of Leicester and win the Champions League final after seeing what Amartey did after the FA Cup final.

That’s just the kind of characters they have at Stamford Bridge. Amartey would have done well to realise that before picking a fight that he was never going to win.

