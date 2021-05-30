Video: Chelsea fans will love Joe Cole’s reaction at the full time whistle of the Champions League final

Chelsea fans will absolutely love Joe Cole’s passionate reaction to his old club winning yesterday’s Champions League final.

Watch below as Cole can be seen jumping up and down with joy at the full time whistle as the Blues celebrated a hugely impressive 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Cole was on punditry duty for the big game and had a Chelsea scarf on as he didn’t hesitate to show who he was supporting.

The former England international was a top player for Chelsea for many years, but only ever finished as a Champions League final runner-up in his time at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues winning their first final a few years after he left.