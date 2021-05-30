Video: N’Golo Kante’s superb tackle on Kevin De Bruyne during Chelsea-Man City clash

It’s impossible not to love N’Golo Kante after yet another superb big-game performance from the Chelsea midfield general in last night’s Champions League final against Manchester City.

The France international put in another tireless display in Porto to help win yet another major trophy, adding the European Cup to his two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the World Cup.

There were many great moments from Kate last night, but his tackle on City star Kevin De Bruyne might have been the best, simply because of how easy he makes it look against such a top player…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Kevin De Bruyne can pass anything, but Kante. pic.twitter.com/aiuZseUkVd — DME ?? (@dme__363) May 30, 2021

See the video clip below for some more of Kante’s finest moments against City, which deservedly won him the man of the match award…