Chelsea set to reward Thomas Tuchel with bid to sign £100M-rated world-class striker

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are set to launch a move to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to the Daily Mail.

The Thomas Tuchel-led Blues defeated Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday night to be crowned European champions for the second time in their history.

Chelsea were mightily impressive throughout their Champions League campaign, but there can be no denying a centre-forward is a necessity this summer.

Jorginho finished as the team’s top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals, all penalties.

That is shocking – and makes you wonder how they managed to win the biggest prize on offer in club football while so inept in front of goal.

Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the Champions League trophy

While Tuchel certainly won’t be asking questions like that while the celebrations continue, as he begins to plan for next season, he will certainly acknowledge it as a weakness.

According to the Daily Mail, it’s one that Chelsea are set to address by pursuing Romelu Lukaku, who left the club in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the world’s best strikers.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal for Inter Milan

The report claims that Inter Milan are ready to demand as much as £100M in exchange for the Belgian, a figure which Chelsea will be keen to negotiate down.

Their interest, though, is legitimate, and if the information in the report is correct, we’d expect to see Chelsea lodge a concrete proposal sooner rather than later.

