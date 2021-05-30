Premier League club preparing £30m transfer bid for Chelsea star, double raid also possible

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a bid of around £30million for the transfer of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The Blues could surely be ready to let Abraham go after barely giving him any playing time this season, and Villa could do with strengthening up front.

MORE: Thiago Silva pays classy tribute to Frank Lampard after CL win

According to the Daily Star, Villa assistant manager John Terry could also be key to trying to lure Abraham and his team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Villa Park.

Abraham and Loftus-Cheek both showed plenty of promise earlier in their Stamford Bridge careers, but it now seems more likely that they’ll have to move on in the near future if they are to play more regularly.

If the west London giants can raise as much as £30m for a homegrown player like Abraham, that could be superb business for the club, whose academy is producing plenty of quality players.

Even if they can’t all get into the first-team like Mason Mount and Reece James, it could give CFC a great opportunity to make a healthy profit on the players they’ve brought through.

Abraham had a spell on loan at Villa earlier in his career so it could be a good move for him to try for a second spell at a club who know him well.

Loftus-Cheek has been out on loan a few times now and hasn’t really managed to impress, so could perhaps finally move on permanently, though it remains to be seen if Terry can convince him.