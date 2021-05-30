“Outstanding” Chelsea star had key Manchester City player “in his pocket”, says Blues legend

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has heaped praise onto Blues left-back Ben Chilwell for the way he kept Riyad Mahrez quiet in last night’s Champions League final.

The Algerian winger has had another outstanding season for Manchester City and will have been seen as a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side in this huge game.

However, Chilwell put in a strong performance at left-back, which clearly impressed Hudson a great deal as he reflected on this memorable victory for his old club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the former Chelsea and England midfielder singled out both Chilwell and fellow full-back Reece James for praise after the game.

“The two full-backs, James and Chilwell, must surely have played themselves into Gareth Southgate’s first XI for the Euros,” Hudson said.

“Both were outstanding defensively and in possession, and both won their individual battles. Chilwell was the most interesting, having won that famous championship with his old team-mate Riyad Mahrez – who is a great player – but the full-back had him in his pocket.

“What I find funny about Chilwell, with his perfect hairstyle, is that he sometimes looks like he hasn’t had a match! But with 30 minutes to go yesterday he looked like he needed a makeover – that was how much effort the full-backs put into this match, a lesson for City.

“Rudiger has been like a man mountain since the arrival of Tuchel, and although it was a sad exit for Thiago Silva, we all knew that his replacement Christensen had done brilliantly all season, and did so again.

“It is very difficult to pick out players when you have such an effective defensive set-up when losing possession, but City couldn’t cope with that effectiveness.

“And although I have taken knocks at Werner – rightfully so, as he should have put the game to bed early on but for his poor finishing – his running off the ball was exactly what Sterling, Jesus and Foden should have been doing for City. They were all inept and far too predictable.”