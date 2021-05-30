Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting Chelsea transfer news and claims star has already agreed a new contract

Leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the newly crowned Champions of Europe have already agreed to extend the contract of experienced defender Thiago Silva.

Silva, 36, joined the Blues last summer after being released from French side Paris-Saint Germain following his contract expiring.

In what is turning out to be one of the most shrewd pieces of business in modern football, Chelsea’s acquisition of Silva has certainly proved to be a successful one.

Having helped his side to a top-four finish domestically as well as beating Manchester City to the illustrious Champions League on Saturday night, Silva has already cemented his place among the Blues’ greats.

Now at the age of 36 and having been signed on just a one year deal, there were some concerns over whether or not the Brazilian’s time in London would be a short one.

However, good news appears to be on the horizon for Blues’ fans, as well as manager Thomas Tuchel, after Romano recently reported that the club has already agreed to extend the veteran’s contract.

Romano claims that Silva’s new deal will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until at least next summer with the agreement already complete – an official announcement from the club is expected any day now.

In other exciting news, if Romano’s claims are anything to go by, the Blues will extend their summer search to include another centre-back – so long as the right opportunity presents itself.