Huge boost for Spurs after Mauricio Pochettino asks to leave PSG

According to recent reports, Paris-Saint Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked the French giants if he can leave, just six months after being appointed.

That’s according to Goal, who claims the South American tactician is keen to move on, despite only recently taking the reins at last season’s Ligue 1 champions.

Following his 2019 dismissal from Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino waited over a year before entering back into top-flight management.

Eventually snapped up by PSG, despite being courted by Manchester United, the highly-rated manager is seemingly unhappy with life in the French capital.

Having failed to retain their domestic crown after being beaten on the final day by Lille and crashing out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, Pochettino’s time, so far, at PSG, has largely been a disappointing one.

With his former club, Spurs, without a manager again following the recent sacking of Jose Mourinho, there has been strong speculation suggesting the Argentinian could be set for a dramatic return back to London.

These claims have now been backed up by Goal who say Pochettino has two possible destinations – Spurs and Spanish giants Real Madrid.