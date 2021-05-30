Tottenham and Leicester to battle Spanish giants in race for Borussia Monchengladbach star

Leicester City, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are all interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach star Jonas Hofmann, according to Bild.

Hofmann, previously of Borussia Dortmund, has had five-and-a-half successful years as a Borussia Monchengladbach player, and now could be the time for him to move on, as per Bild.

While the report notes that Hofmann does not have any desperate desire to leave Gladbach, and has a contract until the summer of 2023, there are several clubs sniffing around.

Bild report that Leicester City, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are all interested in signing the German international, with the summer transfer window due to open in just ten days time.

As per the German publication, Hofmann does have ambitions to move to bigger club in the future, but it remains to be seen if either Leicester or Tottenham would fall into that category.

Ultimately, though, playing in the Premier League and reaping the financial riches that come with it is a proposition difficult to turn down for any player. Both Leicester and Spurs have a fighting chance.

