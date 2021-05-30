Menu

Medical planned: Liverpool ace on verge of completing Barcelona move

Gini Wijnaldum will complete his Barcelona medical while with the Netherlands National Team to officially confirm his departure from Liverpool, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Wijnaldum has been an excellent servant to Liverpool, winning the Premier League and Champions League during his time with the club, but is set to depart Anfield on a Bosman.

While you imagine there are plenty of clubs who would be keen on signing a player with his quality and experience on a free, Barcelona have been the side most strongly linked.

The deal now looks set to go through, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Gini Wijnaldum waves goodbye to the Liverpool supporters

Rather than waiting until after the Euro 2020 tournament, Barcelona appear keen on having the deal to sign the 30-year-old signed and sealed as soon as possible.

Liverpool fans will find it difficult to see the back of Wijnaldum, who has been hugely influential in recent seasons, but all good things must come to an end.

From Barcelona’s perspective, they’ll be signing a top-class central midfielder without paying a penny in exchange. That is superb business from Joan Laporta.

