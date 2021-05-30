Man City could get revenge over Chelsea in transfer market with target edging closer to Etihad

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is edging closer to Manchester City, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lukaku starred for the Nerazzurri as they ended their decade-long wait for a scudetto, but with Antonio Conte having departed the club, his future at the San Siro is uncertain.

As for Man City, Sergio Aguero played his last game for the club last night, losing the Champions League final 1-0 to Chelsea – not the way he’d have hoped to go out.

Unless Pep Guardiola is to have faith in Gabriel Jesus, the Premier League winners will need a new striker. If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Lukaku could be that man.

The report claims that Lukaku is angry at the Inter hierarchy as a result of Conte’s departure, as a result, he appears to be heading towards the exit door.

It’s claimed that Man City are best placed to sign him, although the Sunday World have previously claimed that Chelsea are sniffing around Lukaku, too.

City have the financial firepower to get the deal done, it’s just whether Pep Guardiola would deem Lukaku to be the right fit for his fluid frontline.

Though, he virtually guarantees you goals – there’s room for a player like that in any side.

