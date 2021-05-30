Manchester City are reportedly considering triggering the buy-back clause of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz this summer.

The 23-year-old midfielder has shone at Villa Park, and City look to have done well to ensure they have the chance to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium in the future.

According to 90min, the Premier League champions are now considering re-signing Luiz after his fine form, and have the option to do so for just £25million.

City look in need of some changes in midfield as they surely need a long-term replacement for veteran star Fernandinho, and Luiz looks like he could be an ideal fit for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite winning the Premier League title this season, City were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the Champions League final and clearly have room for improvement.

Luiz’s fine form at Villa shows he could be the man for the job, and £25m could end up being an absolute bargain for the Brazil international.