Menu

Manchester City could be set to trigger buy-back clause for transfer of £25m star

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly considering triggering the buy-back clause of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz this summer.

The 23-year-old midfielder has shone at Villa Park, and City look to have done well to ensure they have the chance to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium in the future.

MORE: Man Utd legend’s attempt to troll Man City backfires…

According to 90min, the Premier League champions are now considering re-signing Luiz after his fine form, and have the option to do so for just £25million.

City look in need of some changes in midfield as they surely need a long-term replacement for veteran star Fernandinho, and Luiz looks like he could be an ideal fit for Pep Guardiola’s side.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United set to target shock relegated keeper
Video: Chelsea fans will love Joe Cole’s reaction at the full time whistle of the Champions League final
Thomas Tuchel set for bumper new contract following Champions League glory

Despite winning the Premier League title this season, City were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the Champions League final and clearly have room for improvement.

Luiz’s fine form at Villa shows he could be the man for the job, and £25m could end up being an absolute bargain for the Brazil international.

More Stories Douglas Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.