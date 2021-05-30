Contract “already signed” as Man City star prepares to take medical with new club hours after CL final defeat

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is closing in on a transfer to Barcelona and is preparing to have his medical with the club.

The Argentina international made an unhappy final appearance for Man City last night as he came on off the bench in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in Porto.

Aguero will undoubtedly go down as a City legend and an all-time Premier League great, but it seems he’s moving on quickly as Fabrizio Romano provides an update on his future.

According to Romano in his tweet below, Aguero is now set to take his Barcelona medical in the next few hours, with his contract at the Nou Camp already signed…

Sergio Agüero will be in Barcelona in the next few hours in order to undergo his medical. Contract until June 2023 already signed. Eric Garcia set to be announced too. Gini Wijnaldum deal will be officially completed in the next few days, here-we-go confirmed. ?? #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

Romano adds that Barca are also set to seal the signings of City defender Eric Garcia and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in what looks like a superb trio of free transfers by the Catalan giants.

Aguero didn’t play as regularly for City this season but still looks a world class talent who could add something to this struggling Barcelona side.