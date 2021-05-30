Man United set to target shock relegated keeper

According to recent reports, Manchester United are set to target West Brom’s Sam Johnstone if either of David De Gea or Dean Henderson leave the club this summer.

That’s according to The Sun, who claims the Red Devils will go after Johnstone if they find themselves needing goalkeeping reinforcements.

Both Henderson and De Gea have been causing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selection headaches.

With both players gifted game time, Solskjaer has been unable to settle on which shot-stopper is his first choice.

This now presents some problems for the Norweigan as it’s looking increasingly more possible that not one will depart this summer, but both.

The Sun report that Johnstone could be brought back to the club, three years after leaving in favour of a permanent switch to West Brom.

Johnstone is one of the Baggies’ highest earners and given the fact they’ve just been relegated back to the Championship, the club may be open to allowing him to leave.