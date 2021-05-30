Talks ongoing: Everton and PSG locked in negotiations over transfer of promising attacker

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over signing Moise Kean on a permanent deal from Everton, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Kean, who burst onto the scene at Juventus as a youngster, moved to Everton, but failed to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. As a result, he was shipped off to Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

After a bright start, Kean’s form became patchy, but he showed sufficient promise at the Parc des Princes to warrant PSG pursuing a permanent deal to sign him, especially considering he’s only 21.

As per Fabrizio Romano, that’s exactly what they’re doing, with talks underway between the two parties over striking a deal which would see the Italian move to Paris on a permanent basis.

Moise Kean has been excluded from Italian national team for #Euro2020. Paris Saint-Germain are still negotiating with Everton to sign Kean after his loan spell – #EFC are open to sell him. ??? #PSG #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

READ MORE: More Manchester United misery with transfer target set to reject them in favour of PSG switch

It remains to be seen exactly how much Everton will demand in exchange for him, but 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances is a pretty impressive record. They’re not going to roll over and sell him on the cheap.

From PSG’s perspective, Kean is a promising attacking player who can play anywhere across their forward line.

Considering he has already settled in the French capital, signing him makes perfect sense – assuming that Everton are not intending to rinse them of their entire transfer budget.

Click here for more of the latest PSG news