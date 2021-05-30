Pundit claims Leciester City star wouldn’t reject Liverpool in exciting prediction

Ex-pro turned footballing pundit Kevin Phillips has predicted that should the right offer be made, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans would not be able to turn down an offer from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Foxes narrowly missed out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League on the final day of the 2020-21 season for the second time running.

Liverpool on the other hand, having taken advantage of Leicester City’s plight, did manage to sneak into the qualification spots and will therefore play among Europe’s best again next season.

Phillips believes the luring Champions League will be too tempting for Tielemans to turn down, should the Reds make a suitable offer.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Phillips said: “I think everyone is available for the right price.

“I don’t think Brendan Rodgers would want Tielemans to go but I think when Liverpool come knocking at your door and speak to your agent, then the player is going to listen and is probably going to want to go.

“Especially now that Leicester won’t be getting Champions League football next year after just missing out while Liverpool have, that’s a big, big draw for any player.

“So if Liverpool were to make enquiries and make an offer then it could be one of those where it’s hard to stop the player going and turn the deal down, so it will be an interesting one.”

With Klopp set to lose midfielder Gini Wijnaldum in the coming days, it’s fair to assume the club will be on the lookout for a replacement once the summer transfer window officially opens.

Tielemans may be a player the Merseyside club target, especially given how impressive he has been in England’s top-flight since making the move from Monaco two seasons ago.

Another player strongly linked with a switch to Anfield is Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, who recently took to his social media to post a cryptic and teasing post – hinting that a possible summer move may be on the cards.