Real Madrid are not keen on appointing Antonio Conte as their new manager, according to AS.

Los Blancos have a vacant managerial position which needs filling following the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

With Antonio Conte having departed Inter Milan after winning the Scudetto, you’d think he’d be the obvious choice for Florentino Perez, a man who demands success.

However, according to AS, Conte is no longer in the running to become the new Real Madrid manager.

The Spanish publication report that Real Madrid are not fond of the Italian’s methods and will not be approaching him over the manager’s job.

AS believe that Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain, is Perez’s number one pick, and if he’s not to arrive, club legend Raul will be appointed.

Raul is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla and is reportedly being lined up as a contingency plan in case Real’s pursuit of Pochettino is unsuccessful.

It remains to be seen where Conte will move next.

