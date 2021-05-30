Menu

Chelsea ace sends classy Twitter apology to Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne after double bone fracture

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has taken to Twitter to send a classy message to injured Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Rudiger was booked for a heavy collision with De Bruyne during last night’s Champions League final, which ended the Belgian’s evening.

De Bruyne has today given an update on his condition, revealing that he broke two bones, in his nose and eye, which surely casts doubt over his involvement at Euro 2020.

Rudiger, who was influential for Chelsea in winning the Champions League, has now taken to Twitter to apologise for the damage done to De Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne and Antonio Rudiger receive treatment after colliding

While there was no intention from Rudiger to hurt the once Chelsea man, it was a hefty challenge, the kind which often leaves players unable to continue.

Roberto Martinez will be hoping for the best but ought to prepare for the worst. Euro 2020 is just around the corner, and his best player currently has two broken bones.

