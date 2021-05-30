Tottenham and Inter Milan both interested in Germany international

Matthias Ginter could leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, with Tottenham and Inter Milan both keen.

That’s according to Bild, who speculate over the future of Ginter, who has just one year left to run on his contract with Gladbach, meaning he can negotiate as a free agent as soon as January 2022.

The 27-year-old is a full German international, who is likely to be heavily involved at the Euros this summer. Signing him on a free transfer would be a superb piece of business from any side.

According to Bild, Tottenham and Inter Milan are both interested in signing him, but there is nothing concrete to suggest that he will allow his contract to run down all the way and depart.

In fact, quite the opposite, the German publication claim that Ginter would be open to sitting down with Gladbach and discussing an extension which would keep him at the club long-term.

Interest from clubs such as Spurs and Inter gives Ginter plenty of bargaining power heading to the negotiation table. Whether he’d actually be keen on a move to either side remains unclear.

