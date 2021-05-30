You can get very tempting odds on Tuchel being the next Di Matteo and being sacked by Chelsea before the end of the year

Chelsea have a habit of sacking their managers on a fairly regular basis, and in fairness it’s a strategy that’s worked pretty well for them.

The Blues looked like they were thinking more long-term when they brought club legend Frank Lampard in last season, but once again Roman Abramovich showed there is absolutely no room for sentiment at Stamford Bridge, and he replaced him with Thomas Tuchel in January.

MORE: This Chelsea player set an incredible new Champions League record

This proved another masterstroke by the Chelsea owner, with Tuchel delivering the Champions League trophy in just a few months after some incredible work with the west London giants.

Still, even Tuchel is surely not safe – just ask Roberto Di Matteo, who also won the Champions League and was sacked just six months later.

See below as Ladbrokes are offering very tempting odds on Tuchel suffering a similar fate and being axed before 2021 is done…

Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping that Tuchel can continue his great work at the club, and there certainly looks to be the makings of a very promising team here.

Tuchel has plenty of quality young players to work with, and should also get a decent amount to spend in the summer transfer window.

But, rest assured, if CFC don’t make a good start to next season it won’t be long before he’s sent packing just like so many other top managers who’ve been in charge of the west London giants.

Carlo Ancelotti won the double but was gone a year later, and Antonio Conte left not long after winning the FA Cup final in 2018. Elsewhere, Leicester City didn’t show much patience to Claudio Ranieri after his incredible Premier League title victory was followed by a poor start the following season, while Mauricio Pochettino was also dismissed by Tottenham just months after leading them to their first Champions League final.