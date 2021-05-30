(Video) Jorginho forced to shave beard live on TV after making Champions League prediciton

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was forced to shave off his beard live on TV on Saturday night after he made a promise to a presenter.

Earlier this season, Jorginho claimed that if Chelsea went on to lift the illustrious Champions League trophy, he would shave his infamous beard off.

Having gone on to beat domestic rivals Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday night, Thomas Tuchel’s men lifted their second Champions League title.

During the aftermath of the weekend’s exciting final, Jorginho was spotted being reminded of his earlier promise and like a true legend followed through on it.

You love to see it!

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports