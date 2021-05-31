Menu

Arsenal are now aware of the minimum amount Real Madrid will accept for the permanent transfer of Martin Odegaard

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Although it was a poor season by their standards, one bright spot in Arsenal’s 2020/21 campaign was the outstanding form of Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian stood out in most of the games that he played for Mikel Arteta’s side, and it was a foregone conclusion that the north Londoners would want to make the move for the midfielder permanent.

MORE: Another bad decision from Arsenal

His loan deal from Real Madrid now finished, the player is once again left in limbo as to where his next destination will be, if any, however.

arteta and odegaard afc

Arteta and Odegaard

That’s because Arsenal may well be priced out of the market now, given that Defensa Central, cited by the Daily Express, suggest that Los Blancos want an absolute minimum of £51.5m for the player.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City plotting double swoop for England pair with both set to turn down Man United’s advances
Man United and Man City on alert as Haaland leaves the door ajar for a move this summer
Pochettino and Levy in constant contact as Tottenham chief prepares to bring former manager back to White Hart Lane

If the Gunners want to get to the next level, however, then the club will need to splash the cash.

If not on Odegaard then someone else, though it’s clear that someone with the Norwegian’s talent can’t be passed up if he’s available and wants to come.

More Stories Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Seroti says:
    May 31, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    That’s totally taking Arsenal for a ride, paying such amount for a player they never liked nor played kept loaning him out and after half season performance they Wana milk us out, it’s a NO NO NO for me .
    We can get better players for less than that

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.