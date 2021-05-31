Although it was a poor season by their standards, one bright spot in Arsenal’s 2020/21 campaign was the outstanding form of Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian stood out in most of the games that he played for Mikel Arteta’s side, and it was a foregone conclusion that the north Londoners would want to make the move for the midfielder permanent.

His loan deal from Real Madrid now finished, the player is once again left in limbo as to where his next destination will be, if any, however.

That’s because Arsenal may well be priced out of the market now, given that Defensa Central, cited by the Daily Express, suggest that Los Blancos want an absolute minimum of £51.5m for the player.

If the Gunners want to get to the next level, however, then the club will need to splash the cash.

If not on Odegaard then someone else, though it’s clear that someone with the Norwegian’s talent can’t be passed up if he’s available and wants to come.