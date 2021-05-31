Arsenal star fuels rumours over a potential transfer away

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has done little to talk down the recent transfer rumours suggesting that he could be a target for Roma.

The Switzerland international has been a key player for Arsenal for a number of years now, though it would also be fair to say he’s never quite won the fans at the Emirates Stadium over due to his inconsistent performances and tendency to make costly individual errors.

It might well be a good move for Arsenal to cash in on Xhaka this summer, though at the same time it might be more unnecessary change for Mikel Arteta at a time when he and the whole club could probably do with some stability.

Still, it seems the player himself is not ruling out a move away, as he talked up new Roma manager Jose Mourinho and told the Gunners he’s ready to talk when the time comes.

Speaking to Swiss publication Blick, the 28-year-old said: “Of course I read [about the interest]. But now I’m one 100 per cent focused on the national team here.

“That’s more important than Arsenal or rumours right now. I have another two years on my contract in London and Arsenal they know what they have in me. When the time comes to talk about a transfer, I’ll be here.”

He added: “To be honest, I didn’t hear what Mourinho has said about me. But that makes you proud. Everyone knows Mourinho, knows what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win titles.

“You can now see what work I have done over the past few years.”