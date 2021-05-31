Menu

You can genuinely get better odds on Arsenal being relegated than winning the Premier League next season

Arsenal have not had a great season, but these latest odds on how the Gunners might perform next season seem perhaps a little over the top.

The north London giants are not the force they once were, but they’re surely not going to be fighting for their lives in the Premier League any time soon…are they?

Supposedly, you can currently get better odds on Arsenal being relegated next season, in comparison to their odds of winning the title…

Obviously, this isn’t saying it’s particularly likely Arsenal will actually go down, but it just means it’s perhaps more likely than them winning the title.

Let’s face it, neither of those things is going to happen, but they’re maybe equally unlikely.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since all the way back in 2003/04, and they’ve not really come that close at any point since then either, despite being regulars in the top four for a long time.

Having said that, Arsenal have only ever been relegated *once* in their entire history, and that was in 1913, so let’s get some perspective here.

