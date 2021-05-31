According to journalist Adria Albets, Barcelona are working to officially announce the free transfer signing of Sergio Aguero today.

Aguero is leaving Manchester City after a clinical spell in England has cemented the Argentine as one of the best strikers to ever grace the Premier League.

Albets adds that the 32-year-old underwent a medical examination this morning, with Spanish outlet actually filming the star leaving the Creu Blanca Clinca as seen down below.

Albets stresses that Barcelona’s plan is to square away and announce the signing of the centre-forward before Aguero jets off to Argentina for international duty.

This development comes just hours after transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that the club are also looking to announce the signing of Eric Garcia, who will also join on a free from Manchester City.

? La revisión médica que el Kun Agüero ha pasado esta mañana ha sido con el Barça, no era una revisión rutinaria como aseguraba su entorno. El Barça intenta cuadrar agendas para presentarlo antes de que se marche esta noche a Argentina. @QueThiJugues @ellarguero — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) May 31, 2021

Aguero has been spotted leaving the medical clinic in Barcelona by Deportes Cuatro:

? Kun Agüero llega a la Clínica Creu Blanca de Barcelonahttps://t.co/F3xBB4DqKW ?? @DavidIbanez5 pic.twitter.com/9F3GpZJsBu — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) May 31, 2021

Mundo Deportivo report that Aguero will sign a two-year contract with the Blaugrana, whilst the world-class striker will also use today’s trip to secure a new house.

The Blaugrana seem to be very active in recruiting free transfers during this summer window, with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay also widely linked with switches to the Camp Nou.