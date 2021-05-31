It’s one disaster after another with CONMEBOL at present.

The governing body of South American football have now made their third change to the hosting of the delayed 2020 Copa America tournament, this time with only 13 days to go before the first ball is kicked in anger.

It’s hardly the best preparation for any of the teams involved, and given the mismanagement and disorganisation from CONMEBOL, you couldn’t rule out another change before the tournament is due to start.

After Colombia was ruled out as joint host of the tournament with Argentina, the latter was then disqualified from hosting on its own because of rising coronavirus cases.

¡La CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica 2021 se jugará en Brasil! Las fechas de inicio y finalización del torneo están confirmadas. Las sedes y el fixture serán informados por la CONMEBOL en las próximas horas. ¡El torneo de selecciones más antiguo del mundo hará vibrar a todo el continente! — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) May 31, 2021

CONMEBOL announced via a tweet that, as a result, Brazil would now be the host country for the tournament.

However, they have one of the worst rates of coronavirus in the world, so it’s anybody’s guess as to what the governing body are playing at.