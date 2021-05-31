Fikayo Tomori is on the brink of sealing a permanent transfer to AC Milan from Chelsea, according to three journalists with knowledge of the situation.

Nizaar Kinsella, the Chelsea correspondent for Goal, reports that the centre-back is on the verge of making his loan move permanent, with the final details seemingly the structure of the payments.

Kinsella has found that negotiations have been held on Chelsea either accepting less than the £26m (€28m) option in the loan contract, or the payments being spread out to aid Milan.

Antonio Vitiello, a chief reporter for Milan News, adds that an agreement between the two clubs has actually been reached, bolstering the claims that there just a few things to work out before it’s sealed.

Finally, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Tomori will sign a five-year contract with the Rossoneri, the 23-year-old has the chance to be a key figure for the side for many years to come.

Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of joining AC Milan. There’s been negotiations between clubs to allow Milan to spread or reduce payments from the £26m option to buy on the loan. Just awaiting word on how they’ve done it but he should be a Milan player permanently soon. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 31, 2021

Definito in queste ore il riscatto di #Tomori dal #Chelsea. Accordo tra club, secondo colpo del #Milan dopo #Maignan — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) May 31, 2021

Chelsea will receive €28m from AC Milan for Fikayo Tomori – the agreement will be completed soon as expected, Tomori will leave #CFC to stay at AC Milan signing a five-years contract. ??????? #ACMilan #Chelsea Emerson, Bakayoko and Zappacosta will also leave the club this summer. https://t.co/7T6z6AX3FG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2021

Tomori massively impressed with his 22 appearances for Stefano Pioli’s side, marking a massive turnaround for the ace who had effectively been frozen out at Chelsea since the turn of 2020.

This isn’t the only deal expected between Milan and the Blues, it looks like Tomori will joined by teammate Olivier Giroud, who is nearing a free transfer to the historic fashion capital of the world.