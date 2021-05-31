Menu

Chelsea close to completing sale of rejuvenated academy graduate

Fikayo Tomori is on the brink of sealing a permanent transfer to AC Milan from Chelsea, according to three journalists with knowledge of the situation.

Nizaar Kinsella, the Chelsea correspondent for Goal, reports that the centre-back is on the verge of making his loan move permanent, with the final details seemingly the structure of the payments.

Kinsella has found that negotiations have been held on Chelsea either accepting less than the £26m (€28m) option in the loan contract, or the payments being spread out to aid Milan.

Antonio Vitiello, a chief reporter for Milan News, adds that an agreement between the two clubs has actually been reached, bolstering the claims that there just a few things to work out before it’s sealed.

Finally, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Tomori will sign a five-year contract with the Rossoneri, the 23-year-old has the chance to be a key figure for the side for many years to come.

Tomori massively impressed with his 22 appearances for Stefano Pioli’s side, marking a massive turnaround for the ace who had effectively been frozen out at Chelsea since the turn of 2020.

This isn’t the only deal expected between Milan and the Blues, it looks like Tomori will joined by teammate Olivier Giroud, who is nearing a free transfer to the historic fashion capital of the world.

