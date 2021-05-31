Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eyeing up a surprise potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international is a fine player on his day but can be a little inconsistent, and it’s also suggested that Blues boss Tuchel could try playing him in a new position if he joins, according to the Telegraph.

The report states that Tuchel is interested in Traore as providing competition for Reece James at right wing-back, which does seem like a role he could play well, even if he’s spent most of his career further forward.

Traore has notably been linked with Liverpool on a few occasions, most recently by Sport, and he could be an important addition at Anfield as well.

The Reds could do with changing things in their attack this summer after a major dip in form from Sadio Mane in recent times, and Traore could give them something different out wide.

The 25-year-old could be available for around £30million, as previously reported by Football Insider, so he could end up being a bargain for both these clubs.

The Telegraph claim that Chelsea could end up with as much as £200m to spend this summer, though that will depend on how successful they are in offloading some players too.